Style at Home: Practice The joy of gifting with new ideas

The tree is lit, the table is set, and your home is smelling of Frasier fir and holiday tidings. There is nothing left to do but sink back into your beautiful plaid pillows and kick your feet up….wait a minute…presents!

If you are like me, all year long I see items where I think “this would be perfect for so and so!” and then promptly forget each and every idea once gift buying season comes around. Few things give me as much joy as seeing (or in hearing over the phone this year) how much a loved one has enjoyed a present I’ve gotten for them. With 2020 throwing a wrench in normal holiday gatherings and events, I’ve been racking my brain for gift ideas that are easy to ship and can enhance the homes that we are all spending so much time in this year! I’ve come up with a short list of ideas that can be found right here at Nell Hill’s.

I like to gift friends and family trinket boxes and plates to place around their homes. They are easy pieces to incorporate into any room and have so many uses. Whether it’s keeping keys in a safe spot, a landing spot for a candle, or a place to put your jewelry at the end of the day, everyone can use a trinket container. These are also great giftable things to pair with other items. This year I’ve been sending them with my new Hazen & Co. “Katie Stack” bracelets as an added bonus gift!