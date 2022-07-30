Style at Home: Pretty and painted: A new way to look at wood furniture

Have you ever heard the saying, "you either love it or hate it, there is no in between"? People usually use the phrase when talking about something unconventional or controversial they adore (or loathe). While I believe things are rarely black and white (we all know I need more shades than that), I know I’ve used this “warning” while trying to get my friends and family to try out some of my favorite things, for example, the humble circus peanut candies (if you know, you know). It is a way to acknowledge that a taste or trend is not for everyone, and that passion is expected and even welcomed. Life would be boring if we all loved the same things!

Wood furniture is something that can be surprisingly controversial when it comes to home decorating. There are the purists who adhere to traditional wood stains to bring out the natural beauty of walnut, pine and cherry wood pieces, and there are those who bend the rules of tradition by exploring with color.

While we certainly love both, and I have a mix of the two in my home, today we’re celebrating beloved painted pieces. They are a great way to refresh and rejuvenate your home and of course, add a pop of color.

Painted wood furniture is everywhere you look! For those easing into the trend, gray, white and even shades of blue are perfect for beginning your collection. The shades play nicely with natural wood finishes and upholstery alike for a touch of brightness wherever you might want it. This allows for a mix of old and new styles that create a breathtaking display in any home. A simple color means you can also play around with different textures as well, whether that be a colored stain or a fully lacquered look, without overwhelming your space.

You’ll find a bold statement on the other side of the color spectrum. Perfect for kids’ rooms and avant-garde decor spaces alike are the pinks, reds and greens of the world. Manufacturers have drastically expanded the range of colors and shades of wood finishes they carry.

What do you think about the painted furniture trend? Are you team love it, team hate it, or perhaps you're one of the elusive in-betweeners? There is no right or wrong when it comes to decorating your home, and that’s the best thing about finding your own style.

(Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill's. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.)

