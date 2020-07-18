Style at Home: Pretty fabric pairings, Part 2

Textiles are an essential part of any home; without them a room feels lifeless. You can have all the wall coverings and furniture in the world, but without the texture and specific style that comes with fabric, your space will fall flat. Fabric simply provides ambiance and character to your space that cannot be achieved any other way. We New Traditionalists know adding textiles can be done in so many ways, from upholstered furniture pieces and pillows to window treatments, tablecloths and beyond.

This lush and bold look is all about balance. When introducing daring patterns and textures in the same look, it can quickly go from maximalist chic to loud mess. The key is adding simple linen linens and muted, warm neutrals to the mix. If I asked you to try and pick out what you consider to be the boldest fabric in this group, you might have trouble. Is your eye drawn to the busy colors in the green dotted Rain Water Thibaut? Or perhaps your eye is caught by the deep velvet grooves of the zebra-inspired Etosha Velvet before being distracted by the intricate embroidered beauty of our new Amazonia botanical. Yet all these power players work well together, thanks to the balance between color and texture. What could easily be an overwhelming pairing becomes a tranquil jungle of deep greens and warm tan hues that calm your eye despite the breadth of patterns. The grouping can be enhanced further with natural elements such as leafy greenery, amber glass, medium wood shades and rattan or leather accents. Remember, a little goes a long way when adding decorative accents to this powerful punch of textiles.