Style at Home: Pretty fabric pairings

Blue and white is a timeless combination, but that doesn't mean there aren't new patterns and textures to explore. The gorgeous hues of navy, baby blue and cerulean leave me feeling anything but blue. One of my favorite fabrics is the subtle and delicate geometrical denim. The pattern on this indoor/outdoor material adds dimension and depth, while still allowing it to be used in larger spaces without overwhelming a room. Beyond that, it pairs nicely with a wide range of blue tints, textures and patterns. When it comes to texture, I am head over heels for the intricacy and beauty of embroidery. The morning glory print I have paired in this grouping makes for a stunning statement pillow that will pop against any competing patterns and plays nicely with the fun and more modern snow leopard spotted cream and blue, as well as the elegant blue damask. This is a fabric combination that can be used throughout your home, but I love it in a bedroom setting. The patterns work so well together that you can mix and match your duvet fabric with fun accent pillows for a fresh look.