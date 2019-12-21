Style at Home: Raising the bar this holiday season

Holidays bring the most wonderful hosting opportunities. I find such joy in putting together the perfect table and decking my halls to the fullest in anticipation of my nearest and dearest joining me for some festive fun. However, as I prepped for my hostess duties this year I was reminded of an area that is highly trafficked but sometimes neglected: the bar. I spend so much time thinking about my dishes and decor that sometimes I tend to play it safe with my beverage selection. Not this year! To take my bar to the next level I knew I would need some guidance. So I picked out a few of my favorite glassware pieces and called out for professional help. Luckily, just a short drive away from us is a cocktail destination with all the style, skill and delicious sips I needed to take my entertaining to the next level.