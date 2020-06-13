Style at Home: Red, white and blue roundup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With summer quickly approaching, it is time to break out the Uncle Sam hats, fireworks (sorry pups!) and our finest patriotic decor. While I love a red, white and blue palette, the colors are especially meaningful when we fly our flags on Independence Day. The colors symbolize a great many things to Americans. Most directly, white signifies purity and innocence, red signifies hardiness and valor, and blue, perseverance and justice. Between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, the use of red, white and blue is at an all-time high, and I love it. While the color trio certainly pays homage to America, it is also a timeless color palette, and that's something this design enthusiast can certainly appreciate (and celebrate). There are ways to incorporate the colors into your home, from a casual pop to full-on RWB mania as summer progresses.

Last year I had the pleasure of visiting one of our lovely customer's homes in Kansas called the Wagon Wheel. Her home is the perfect example of taking the important colors and crafting a beautifully balanced display that takes farmhouse chic to the next level. One lesson to take away when decorating with iconic color combinations is to choose a dominant color and spin it for your space. This customer's focus on using many hues of blue - from navy to cerulean - allowed the space to welcome pops of red without turning into a statement on patriotism.