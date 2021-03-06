Style at Home: Serving up spring tabletops

On the menu today is beautiful and bright tabletops sure to bring a sunny smile to your face. Although it hasn’t been feeling like spring these last few weeks, it is on its way. Easter is only a little over a month away. This doesn’t allow much prep time for a new season, so I love to get a head start on bringing new displays to our dining areas. Here are a few easy additions to freshen up your tables this month and start spring off on the right foot.

Festive figurines

We love statue and figurines on a tabletop. From bunnies in all sizes to Easter eggs and colorful ceramic birdies, there is no limit to the fun you can have with figurines. We like to pair various sizes in the middle of a table to create a beautiful and easy to arrange centerpiece that can last through Easter. Another way to pump up volume and interest to a statue is by adding a little flair. We love to use faux florals, ribbons and Easter eggs tied in a bouquet bundle around our bunnies for extra “oomph.” In the example shown here, we selected an oversized piece for visual impact. You can certainly scale down the components to create a more conversation-friendly centerpiece.

Color pop