Style at Home: Spring bedding roundup Part 2

As promised, here is part two of our spring bedding roundup.

Let's get wild!

This bed is not for the faint of heart. We mixed two show-stopping patterns on this bed and the look is bold! In addition to the mod color palette and over-the-top patterns, we also worked with performance fabrics - a first for our bedding department. The crane fabric is an easy-to-clean fabric typically used for upholstery projects. It's soft with a great hand and works perfectly as a duvet cover. And if you, like me, have little ones at home, all sorts of mysterious substances seem to make their way onto the bed, so why not have bedding that's easily treatable?

Tres elegant

I fell in love with this soft, feminine fabric the moment I laid eyes on it. The pagoda scene in ultra-soft creams, grays, pinks and peaches is one in which you can get easily lost. Pair it with a bold geometric for a more transitional look, or bamboo lattice to keep with a chinoiserie theme. Dress it up with solid-colored pillows with Greek key tape, or dress it down with utilitarian but much beloved ticking. We've used all the above on a French country bed for a soft, elegant feel.

Black, white and bold