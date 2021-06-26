Style at Home: Stay on trend with these summer blues

We’ve got the summer blues — and I couldn’t be happier about it. While we have always loved blue decor, this summer has taken our passion for blue hues to new heights. With lovely shades for every room and occasion, blue is having its time in the sun. French blue, classic cobalt and navy have captured our attention for summer 2021 and we can’t get enough of them.

French blue is a fresh color that can work with any style in your home. With its gray undertones and crisp finish, it can serve as either a neutral or a statement color. What I love most about this soft and refreshing shade is that it goes with anything. Perfect for traditionalists, but also to those who want to put a unique spin on traditional decorating styles (looking at you, grandmillenials!).

Switching gears into a bright and dynamic color, classic cobalt is a bold and beautiful blue for summer 2021. Cobalt can be found in some of our favorite go-to accessories, like chinoiserie pieces, but can easily be taken to the next level. With limitless fabrics and wall coverings incorporating this hue, it is easy to keep adding it to your spaces.