Style at Home: Summer seating for a chic lake house vibe

It's the start of a lovely and leisurely lake season. Whether you just visit a lakeside abode and want to bring some of the magic back to your neighborhood for the summer or venture out to your special getaway, the rustic chic lake aesthetic is beloved by many.

To me, lake-inspired decor is fun, free and a bit whimsical. It brings to mind walks in the fresh air, lush greenery and sparking campfires in the evening. I for one can’t wait to be spending more time in the great outdoors as the seasons turn, and decorating my home and outdoor spaces is half the fun. While I wait to enhance my own yard, I had a lot of fun playing with new outdoor furniture in Mary Carol Garrity’s beautiful backyard.

When it comes to my outdoor spaces, I love to incorporate natural elements that blend with the surrounding beauty. This means a lot of natural wood in everything from my outdoor furniture to my tabletops. One of my favorite unique pieces of outdoor furniture this year is a treated teak root pub table and stools. The live edge wood gives off an organic and earthy feel that is truly stunning. It's the perfect statement piece for wood lovers.