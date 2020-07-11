Style at Home: Summer trends we love

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While we've been feeling the heat of the sun for a few weeks already, it's now officially summertime! Summer has always been a special season, full of entertaining, family and friends, but without the stress of the winter holidays that usually accompanies those types of gatherings. Summer is the time to kick back with those you hold dear and enjoy a nice cold beverage on the patio (lemonade for the kid, rose for me?). However, despite the tranquility of the season you still want your decor to sizzle! Join me as we discuss the trends found in this season of fireflies, balmy nights and waterside relaxing.

Petit poisson

What is summer without a visit (or 15) to the lake? Lakehouse chic makes for a pretty space that is full of life and comfort. It is easy to add touches of rustic, lake-inspired decor to many of your rooms at home. One of my favorite areas to update for summer is the kitchen and dining area. Plates are a simple, practical way to incorporate a new look. Beyond a beautiful table setting, you can use plates as wall decor or display them in a countertop vignette for all to admire. Lake-inspired pillows and light summer throws round out your look by adding texture and a relaxed energy perfect for curling up in vacation bliss. No lake house (or no lake)? No problem. These additions look wonderful in any setting.

Citrus hues