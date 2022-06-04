Style at Home: Textiles and texture make spring tabletops shine

We have had so many beautiful tabletop looks so far this season — I have been truly in awe of our visual teams’ creations. This is the perfect time of year to let your settings speak for themselves in a way. During the holiday seasons we get caught up in the glitz and glam; however, spring and summer are times when simplicity shines and textiles and texture can take center stage.

Patterned place mats are a fantastic way to introduce some interest to a table setting. We have been playing with repeating patterns that enhance and build upon dish designs for a stunning and cohesive look. Using the same (or similar) patterns and colors while building up a tabletop look creates depth without overpowering your table.

We started creating this particular look around some of my favorite plates (at the moment). I love the intricate design on the stunning blue-and-white dishes and knew I could find some similar accessories to complement them.

Get creative with colored glass to create a bold look. While patterns might have allure when creating a table display, solids can be just as beautiful. A powerful colored glass brings texture and a pop of vibrancy to your table settings and gives your eyes a place to rest.

In this dreamy blue creation, we used solid deep azure to anchor our plate stack, then built it up by layering solid white and blue-and-white patterned pieces to create a balanced look that didn’t get too bottom-heavy. This particular display would make a lovely outdoor table with its sturdy plates and dreamy sky-blue touches.

I am wild for wicker and rattan, especially during the spring and summer months. Organic textures are a wonderful addition to any table. Using rattan and fibrous accessories also eliminate the need for a host of colors while still creating an interesting and layered tabletop.

We kept all hues to a minimum and only brought in a pop of earthy green to the setting to keep the focus on the plate. The simplicity of the look sings, and I love the effect it has for a laid-back dining experience.

(Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill's. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0