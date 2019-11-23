Style at Home: The art of designing a Christmas tree

Between the early Kansas City snow that has got our fireplaces roaring and the Christmas music we've got rocking, I've been feeling more and more in the holiday spirit. To me, nothing marks the start of the Christmas season quite like getting the tree up and decorated. I love to get our tree up early so we have as much time as possible to enjoy it. Plus, Brandon doesn't want to do the heavy lifting of getting it into the living room without ample time for us to admire it. While decorating our tree is a season highlight for me, I have heard some of our visitors find themselves ho-ho-hopelessly stuck on how to get their trees looking like the ones we have in the shop. Fear not - I have gathered our favorite tree tips and tricks to get your tree looking display ready.

First things first, it's all about the base. We use a variety of bases for our trees, so don't be hesitant to try something outside of a traditional stand and tree skirt. One of our favorite ways to display our trees is by placing them in urns. Not only is it visually elegant, but it also adds a bit more height to your tree without having to decorate an extra foot (or two) of space.