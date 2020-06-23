Style at Home: The new tradition of grandmillennial style

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Trends are funny things. It feels like the older I get, the quicker I see them come and go. As soon as you get your house looking perfect, it turns out greige is the new gray, or modern is the new traditional, and you feel pressured to start all over. Luckily, being generically trendy is not something for which I have strived (it's just too much pressure). I believe what you love is always in style, and if you curate your aesthetic around colors, patterns and objects that draw you in, your home will be timeless and feel just right no matter how times change.

That is why my love of new traditional design, sometimes considered the anti-trend style, has been so fulfilling. Mixing vintage with modern, the bold with the beautiful, and maximalism with even more maximalism creates a beautiful space full of personality.

So image my surprise when over the last few months, I have seen a boom on social media for the new traditional aesthetic, all thanks to a "new" design movement called grandmillennial style. It truly re-energizes me that a style I love has gotten a revival. I hope grandmillenial style outlives its trend cycle for today's younger generation just as new traditional has endured for me!

Now, who and what is grandmillennial?