Style at Home: The season of gifting

December is finally here! While we have been talking about the holidays for quite some time, it's now setting in that there are only a few short weeks left until Christmas morning. With that comes the rush to get the perfect gifts for family, friends, co-workers, neighbors, party hostesses and whoever else you run into during this festive season. Now to decide what to get them. Every year it gets harder and harder to play Santa for those I care about. Luckily I have a few go-to items that are easy to pick out, won't break the bank and are universally loved.

One item I find myself gifting quite often is the versatile coffee table book. No matter who I am buying for or what the occasion, there is always a beautiful book on a topic the recipient will love. Visually pleasing and perfectly practical, the right book is the perfect accessory for a living room and a great conversation starter. I feel like coffee table books are having a revival right now. The photography and writing are so well done I find myself displaying some of mine open to a favorite page to entice visitors to take a look. They pair perfectly with other table or desk accessories like trays, paperweights and small ginger jars.