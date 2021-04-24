Style at Home: Three ways to make beautiful blue and white beds

Nothing makes me want to stay in bed all day lounging more than a rainy day. Seeing as spring is here, the drizzle of April showers won’t be going anywhere soon. This means it is time to refresh and re-comfy (yes, I made up that word) our bedrooms for optimal rainy day snoozing.

I have been loving our new beds and bedding designs that the team has been creating. If I had to pick one trend that is slipping into my dreams it is the ever-classic, beautifully timeless combination of blue and white.

Blue and white is a traditional mix that looks fantastic in any season or room, but I especially love the combo in a bedroom setting. When I think of crisp white sheets and calming blue hues, I know I am in for a good night’s sleep.

However, while I like getting a full night of rest, I don’t want my bedding to be a snooze! One way to add some excitement to a simple color scheme is with a fun and unexpected pattern. A double-sided custom duvet adds intrigue with a pop of animal print that can be showcased with a subtle pullback when making your bed.