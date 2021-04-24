Style at Home: Three ways to make beautiful blue and white beds

Nothing makes me want to stay in bed all day lounging more than a rainy day. Seeing as spring is here, the drizzle of April showers won’t be going anywhere soon. This means it is time to refresh and re-comfy (yes, I made up that word) our bedrooms for optimal rainy day snoozing.
I have been loving our new beds and bedding designs that the team has been creating. If I had to pick one trend that is slipping into my dreams it is the ever-classic, beautifully timeless combination of blue and white.
Blue and white is a traditional mix that looks fantastic in any season or room, but I especially love the combo in a bedroom setting. When I think of crisp white sheets and calming blue hues, I know I am in for a good night’s sleep.
However, while I like getting a full night of rest, I don’t want my bedding to be a snooze! One way to add some excitement to a simple color scheme is with a fun and unexpected pattern. A double-sided custom duvet adds intrigue with a pop of animal print that can be showcased with a subtle pullback when making your bed.
Another way to add a little spice to the classic pairing is with an unexpected pop of color. This can easily be done with bedding accessories like pillows, or even by adding a rug. To enhance a recent bed, we brought in a fun paisley print that introduced a deep coral-red hue. To take it to the next level we added a red striped rug that echoed the stripes found on the blue and white duvet. Together it creates a cohesive look that is red, white and beautiful.
With so many fantastic complementary hues to choose from, it is hard to pick a favorite. However, during the spring and summer months, I find myself being pulled toward beautiful floral prints full of vibrant and sunny yellow. It is amazing how a few pillows can completely change the look and feel of a bedroom! Adding a powerful print is a great way to bring out a new side of a classic blue and white combination without sacrificing the simplicity you love.
(Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill's. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.)
©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.