Style at Home: Transitioning into fall tabletops

Since I spent last week's column officially welcoming autumn, what better way to keep the festivities going than by giving a tour of our first couple of fall tablescapes? I know autumn won't officially be here until Sept, 22, but I am nothing if not prepared when it comes to fall decor. To keep my fall fanatic tendencies in check while still scratching the itch to continue in my quest of a seasonal makeover, I have been concentrating on the unique beauty of transitional designs. These are settings for that magical time of year where one season seamlessly blends into another, which is an artform and experience all its own. Transitional times are for adding a light jacket to your summer outfit and not being able to decide if you are hot or cold enough to use it; they are for switching back and forth from iced to hot coffee (but not yet pumpkin spice), depending on what the weather decides to surprise you with.