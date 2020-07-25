Style at Home: Try these summer scent pairings

Another tabletop takes us to our final featured setting this week. This table has a completely different feel than our first citrus display. Where that one was bright and festive, this table is elegant and full of whimsy. A study in mixing dark textiles and light accents, this display is full of vivid hues, from purple glass to the striking gold-edged green glass dinner plates. The intricately textured goblets add an unexpected and fresh touch. The black napkins bring out the detailing in the cute insect salad plates and offset the table settings in a way that make them truly pop. The fruity and bright scent Kona Blue is perfect for bringing out the lighter aspects of this dining setup. Pickwick's Kona Blue exudes a mix of fresh oranges, grapefruit, strawberries, ripe melon, peaches and kiwi for a sweet fragrance that is grounded by the added aroma of mountain greens. The perfect blend of sugary fruit and earthy vegetation is just as balanced and unique as the table display it represents.