Style at Home: Turning the tables for autumn

Just as Taylor Swift predicted, August sipped away like a bottle of wine (cabernet sauvignon, to be exact). I can hardly believe it is already September! This has been one hot and humid summer in the Midwest, and I could not be more ready to bundle up in my sweaters and sip my way through cider season. Besides loving the aesthetics, smells and colors of fall, I am excited to host family and friends (safely) at my home this holiday season. Fall represents to me the beginning of dinner party season.

While summer barbecues and pool days are fun, for me nothing beats the cozy comfort of an intimate evening of drinks and dining during these few months (or weeks) of perfect temperatures and cool evening breezes. Besides, what better way to prepare for Thanksgiving than with some practice runs of table decor? We’ve easily turned our tables from summer chic to festive fall by adding touches of autumn textures and elements to our settings. With a couple classic additions, it is simple and quick to transform your dining room for the new season.