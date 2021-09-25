Style at Home: Turning the tables for autumn

Just as Taylor Swift predicted, August sipped away like a bottle of wine (cabernet sauvignon, to be exact). I can hardly believe it is already September! This has been one hot and humid summer in the Midwest, and I could not be more ready to bundle up in my sweaters and sip my way through cider season. Besides loving the aesthetics, smells and colors of fall, I am excited to host family and friends (safely) at my home this holiday season. Fall represents to me the beginning of dinner party season.
While summer barbecues and pool days are fun, for me nothing beats the cozy comfort of an intimate evening of drinks and dining during these few months (or weeks) of perfect temperatures and cool evening breezes. Besides, what better way to prepare for Thanksgiving than with some practice runs of table decor? We’ve easily turned our tables from summer chic to festive fall by adding touches of autumn textures and elements to our settings. With a couple classic additions, it is simple and quick to transform your dining room for the new season.
It is no secret that I love to go all out when it comes to a centerpiece for our tables. I adore the drama and flair it brings to a dining space. While spring and summer are all well and good for fresh blooms, fall is the perfect time to start thinking outside the backyard bouquet. People forget that there are so many other decorative items that make for a stunning statement. In fact, before the 1850s, fresh blooms weren’t used at all for centerpieces — they were considered unsophisticated and cheap. However, while tradition has changed in that regard, the beauty of using figurines and faux florals and vegetation has stayed constant. This time of year is all about the harvest, so playing with pumpkins, feathers and pampas grass to make an earthy chic display is always a great choice.
If you aren’t one for a large central display, textiles are the next place I look to make a big splash. Start switching out your florals for plaids and your summer hues for the colors of a crisp changing autumn. There are so many areas in a well-designed table to introduce fall-inspired fabrics. When I can’t find a tablecloth or runner that meets my needs, I go straight to the fabric section. A few yards of your favorite textile can easily be turned into your next favorite table covering. I also love using fall throw blankets on the diagonal for a fun and unexpected twist (plus, they are so easy to throw into the wash after a meal). If you aren’t ready for a complete textile makeover, start with place mats and napkins for a simple fall refresh.
These foundational adjustments to your table settings leave a canvas ready for future inspiration as the months go by. You can always add a splash with additional accoutrements like seasonal salt and pepper shakers, fall-inspired table toppers and napkin rings to level up your transitional table. I try to make my same adjustments to our dining room cabinets and hutches so our dining rooms stay consistent and cohesive.
(Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill's. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.)
©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.