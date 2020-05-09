Style at Home: Use time at home to spring up bedroom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spending a little more time than I'm used to at home, I have found myself cleaning and refreshing every corner of my space that I can reach (and for those I can't, I've been taking on the role of supervisor - thanks, Brandon!). This past week my mission has been our bedroom.

Even though it's a simple task, making our bed each morning brings me a sense of normalcy in this uncertain time, which in turn gives me a great deal of comfort. Since we're working toward a new look for our bedroom, in a new house, I'm taking spring cleaning to a new level while I formulate a plan to relocate nearly everything in the room for a completely fresh start. This means new furniture (YAY!), new bedding and new accessories. Because my loving husband can take only so much talk of duvets and pillow fills and color palettes, I'm sharing my inspiration here with you, dear reader.

Easy being green