Style at Home: Winter bedding roundup: More plaid, please!

As cold weather approaches, it is really getting me excited about the upcoming season, and I don't mean the holidays. Sure, this time of year, it is most common to be fantasizing of dancing gumdrops, snow-covered trees and the cheery old man in red coming to leave presents, but I'm dreaming of — you guessed it — plaid. Yes, it is finally what I like to refer to as plaid season.

While I tend to celebrate plaids and tartans at all available opportunities, fall and winter are when this terrific textile has its most noticeable moment in the spotlight. Plaid is such a versatile pattern that it can be mixed and matched with so many different textiles and delivers a big impact whether it is used sparingly or as a main focal point. The cozy warmth of plaid is the perfect addition to all areas of the home, but I especially enjoy it in a bedroom setting. In the spirit of the season, our bedding displays are popping with everything from tartan to tattersall. Nothing feels more comforting or more like home than a good dose of plaid in your room.

One of my favorite beds right now is this plaid duvet with its stunning red, green and yellow pattern. We've paired it with everything from dark and distressed leather headboards and camel plaid pillows to rich velvets, warm winter knits and a bright and elegant frame. It can hold its own against even the most powerful fabrics and textures.