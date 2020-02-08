Style at Home: Wood furniture is the unsung hero of the home

Wood pieces add warmth and texture to any space and with so many shapes, sizes and finish options, the possibilities are endless. It's easy to let wood pieces be overshadowed by the showiness of textile furniture, but no more! It's high time we give our faithful wood pieces the shine they deserve for offering our rooms elegance, charm and sophistication.

One of the reasons we may take wood furniture for granted is because it has been around for so long. Wood furniture has been a status maker since its earliest days, showcasing the engineering and craftsmanship skills of each era. In fact, early civilization went from stone beds to the first wood raised bed frame in ancient Egypt, soon to be followed by the world's first wooden throne. It is fascinating to look back at the original styles and see how they have been transformed into the intricate spindle bedframes and colorful bamboo chairs we see today.

