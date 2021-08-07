Summer 2021 trends: earthy tones and textures

When you think of summer decor, your mind might wonder to bright pops of hot pink and shining yellow. I love pops of colorful florals and fresh hues in my home. However, this year I am all about bringing earthy tones and airy neutrals to the forefront of my spaces. Following a challenging year that kept us cooped up, bringing calming, earthy shades into our homes can give a sense of much-needed comfort. The beautiful tones of Mother Nature are a sure way to create a homey atmosphere.

Earth tones are colors that are commonly observed in nature. They include tints and shades of browns, greens, reds, yellows, oranges, grays, whites and shades of black. Some of my favorites this year are rich clay, yellow ochre and deep forest greens mixed with crisp and airy shades of white.

Earthy textures help bring the outdoors into your home. Incorporating natural textures like stone, wood, leather, clay and wicker can add beautiful depth and interest to your spaces. Mixing and matching hard and soft elements is a surefire way to achieve the lovely look of the great outdoors indoors. Play up your textiles and patterns to achieve the perfect balance without bringing in too much clutter.