Summertime is synonymous with outdoor plans and good weather -- sitting at a sidewalk cafe, the atmosphere of the streets, neighborhood block parties, endless evenings that can stretch out into the night, long walks in your neighborhood and downtown barhopping from one place to another. But summer is also synonymous with open-air markets, farmers markets, green markets and our favorite flea markets. Some offer great food, others tasty vegetables and fashions from thrift stores or clothing markets where we find the best summer looks. But flea markets and antique markets have something special.
Vintage items and antiques convey something more to interiors than other accessories. Thanks to the history behind an item and the patina or the natural wear, a great find brings something special to a home or project. We can all agree that an antique or an unusual accessory can bring personality or wow factor to a home. Many dealers and lovers of markets travel the world for the experience alone -- and of course, a good buy.
Those of us for whom the words "bazaar," "rummage," "bric-a-brac" or "garage sale" make our hearts race know that every city has its market and know what it feels like to have market madness. If you've heard of the Marche aux Puces de Clignancourt in Paris, New York's Chelsea Flea Market Annex, Madrid's El Rastro and the Long Beach Antique Market, you probably know that these bargain hunting places mean business. Besides arriving early, you need to be equipped with a van or station wagon, comfortable shoes, bags, knapsacks and pockets full of cash to walk away with that true treasure.
Not everyone is a fan of going out shopping, but quirky stands, colorful wares and the thrill of a hidden treasure make hitting a market irresistible. There's a little something for everyone, no matter where you go. As markets are usually filled with things of the past, almost no one can escape the feelings stirred up by things that you grew up with ... even items that are obsolete. There is something inspirational and beautiful to see when visiting a market. Of course, you don't want your home to look like it's filled with junk, so here are a few tips on how to incorporate those special finds:
-- Repurposing is the first tip. A vintage china cabinet can easily be transformed into a bookcase by changing glass shelves to wood.
-- A pair of nightstands in vintage 1970s harvest gold is in need of fresh life. Try painting them in glossy white or silver for a fresh take on a retro style.
-- Wingbacks are a thing of the past, but re-cover them in velvet or leather in an unexpected color and your heirlooms are hip once again.
-- Find a crystal chandelier that can add that bit of sparkle to a room -- but why not update it with colored glass drops?
-- Art by unknown artists is the secret score at markets. Reframed, even the most simple sketch or drawing can give your room a curated look.
Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. His website is www.josephpubillones.com.
