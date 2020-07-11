Sydney McManamy joins United Real Estate Solutions team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY – United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce Sydney McManamy has joined the company as the newest member of the residential sales team.

McManamy is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she earned a degree in Business Management with minors in Accounting, Marketing and Sales. A Sioux City native, McManamy grew up around the real estate industry and says she has always enjoyed finding the potential in every home and being able to help others see the possibilities.

“Each individual or family is looking for something specific in a house,” said McManamy. “Since a home is such a central part of our lives, it is an honor to help them find the perfect fit and to build great relationships with people in our community.”

McManamy is also active with local non-profit organizations like the United Way of Siouxland and River-Cade. She is currently licensed in Iowa and Nebraska and can be reached by phone at (712) 301-3191 or SydneyMcManamy@myunitedagent.com.

United Real Estate Solutions has been the Sioux City area’s real estate market leader since 2001 with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones St. in Sioux City, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb. and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com.

