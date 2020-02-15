Tackling a controversial question: Should you paint the woodwork white?

"Millennial buyers want white woodwork," she said. "If we are staging for a young family in a neighborhood of young families, it is advisable to have woodwork painted white."

That's especially so for owners of homes built in the 1980s with the golden oak woodwork that was popular during that era.

"If you are in a 1980s house and you have a lot of that golden oak woodwork, [painting it white] will help sell your house faster," she said.

Morrison is seeing a generational shift as she works with homeowners on design.

"Baby boomers love woodwork," she said. "Millennial clients say they want an estimate for painting everything white. It is quite pricey, but often they go ahead and do it. They want that total white woodwork look."

Whether it is sellers or new homeowners hoping to create a space they adore, the decision to paint is often based on "that bad word that starts with 'b': budget," Morrison said. When clients decide to do the painting themselves to save money, she suggests they start in one room and see how it goes before tackling the entire house.

Painted woodwork is a fresh look, she notes, and it's been going strong since 2010. In recent years, she has seen the white warming up a bit, shifting to warm gray.