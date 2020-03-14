The apartment building of the future is here

As all but a few head-in-the-sand politicians will acknowledge, climate change is fast bearing down on our planet, threatening to submerge Manhattan and Miami below sea level, and turn Pennsylvania's apple orchards into orange groves. It's only March, but climatologists are already predicting that 2020 will be among the 10 hottest years on record. One of the prime culprits for that sorry situation, as McDonald observes, is the construction industry, which is responsible for roughly 40% of all greenhouse cases.

"Why aren't architects taking on climate change like their lives depended on it?" McDonald demanded as he showed me around the just-completed project, built on a vacant lot at Front and Norris, a minute's walk from the Berks El station.

It's true that we're still erecting plenty of energy-guzzlers, including the all-glass skyscrapers that are sprouting all over Philadelphia and other big cities. But it isn't quite fair to accuse architects, or even developers, of ignoring the climate issue. In the two decades since the U.S. Green Building Council established its Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating system, designers have made big strides in reducing the amount of energy their buildings need to operate.