The Art of Design: A dressing room fit for a queen

Perhaps you remember the scene in the "Sex and the City" movie where Mr. Big shows Carrie the wardrobe and dressing room of their penthouse. Carry nearly faints and says, "Darling, I'm home!" I am one of those people who place a big emphasis on closets and dressing rooms and how they are fitted. A tricked-out closet can make anyone feel quite special ... almost like a queen. Here are some tips that will make your heavenly wardrobe dreams come true.

For a dressing room, you need a minimum space of 50 square feet, enough to fit two L-shaped wardrobes with space to move around comfortably, but really, the sky is the limit. Some homeowners are willing to give up an under-used bedroom as a new wardrobe and dressing room. If the space is larger, one can really indulge and integrate extra features such as a three-panel mirror with room for all sorts of cubbies and storage -- maybe even an island.

To calculate the amount of wardrobe and storage solutions you need, start by taking inventory of the quantity and types of garments and other objects you are going to store. Be careful to project -- always a little more.

Changing rooms are usually linked to the master bedroom, so they are usually shared. To be practical, think of specific solutions for each user, depending on the type of clothing and accessories they use.

For shirts and jackets, the wardrobe must be a minimum of 24 inches deep and 3 to 3.5 feet high. For coats and dresses, it must be a minimum of 30 inches deep and needs a 5- to 5.5-foot-high bar. You will need to leave 18 inches between shelves. Remember that for each person, you will need at least 4 feet of linear space to hang things.

If you do not have a separate room to use as the dressing room, a corridor between the bathroom and the bedroom (or a large secluded corner of the room) can serve to create a good place to store.

In a narrow and elongated closet, opt for a single wardrobe from floor to ceiling, taking advantage of all the useful meters to save some space for the passage.

Dressing rooms should preferably have cabinets with two parallel fronts, in the form of an L or a U. Try to plan a flexible system of elements that can move, in case you need another type of dressing in the future.

Parallel Bars

It is the ideal placement for large spaces. Opt for a high cabinet with bars at different heights and space for a luggage rack as well as a low cabinet with drawers, shelves and a shoe rack.

Two Corners Are Perfect for an L

In small rooms or to optimize a corner of the bedroom, use two cabinets in an L shape of 6 feet long.

Is a U for You?

It is the ideal distribution for rectangular or wide square plants, since it allows you to take advantage of all the partitions. It is also perfect for placing a central island with a shoe rack or drawers.

Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. His website is www.josephpubillones.com.

