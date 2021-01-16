The Art of Design: Put your house on a 30-day diet: Declutter

Every year for the past 10 years, toward the beginning of the year, I try to tackle a column about living life lighter. Oh, I am not talking about weight or other New Year's resolutions that very few keep up after a couple of days. I try to give advice and lead the way to lightening up your surroundings so that any activity or new endeavor can be done without clutter. This is what you can call a "house diet."

I doubt I will ever be a minimalist. Given the profession of interior design, I am always buying something for clients or myself. My mother, who was always shopping, said: "Shopping is my therapy. I have many therapists (salespersons) all over the city, and each one offers me a kind word or the best advice." I imagine many think that way, but just never divulge it as a psychological treatment of sorts.

At the end of my mother's life, she had two storage units packed to the gill, which took me the better part of three years to sell or give away, bit by bit. There was a bit of everything -- clothes, household items, knickknacks and even some furniture that I had never seen or noticed in her home. Some things were never even used or used once and put away for a better day or occasion.