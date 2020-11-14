The Art of Design: The thrill is in hunting for a collection

Antique dealers and pickers (people who spot items for dealers) also succumb to the game of collecting, even if their ultimate purpose is to resell the find. In many aspects, collecting is like hunting, sans the carnal damage to any living creature of God.

Displaying your collection is also a part of the game. For those with a spare bedroom or garage, storing the works or items is easier, as you can choose what to bring into your home and selectively use them to decorate your space. Some collectors use their objet d'art throughout their home, placing some items in each room. Others with more limited space have to use every inch of wall or floor space to be able to display their collections. As most collectors lean toward being creative types, some rotate their collections to keep their interiors fresh with the periodic shifting of displays.

There are many factors in exhibiting a collection. First and foremost is the safety of the item -- safety from being knocked down or protection from elements such as humidity, light or changes in temperature. Once these basic issues have been taken care of, how to display the item comes into play. Does the item have to be framed or encased in a glass vitrine or plexiglass box? Can the item stand on its own on a shelf or a pedestal?