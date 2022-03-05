The Art of Design: Treat your home like a new hot date

Who hasn't been there? After a while, things become routine and the things that you found cute and quirky aren't any more. Many of you will think I am talking about a relationship, but I'm not. I'm talking about your home. No matter how wonderful you thought it was when you first moved in, after time, it needs the equivalent of a new shirt or a new shade of lipstick -- or a facelift. Play with the items you already own and find the time to spice it up.

Here are some tips to turn your old faithful into a new hot date:

--Change your throw pillows. A simple gesture can transform your living room or bedroom. Choose fabrics from new collections or play up a color scheme -- all in one color, or in various colors for a kaleidoscopic effect.

--Give your bathroom a spa makeover. Organize the clutter. Add the largest size towels you can find in a color that accentuates your decor. Strategically, add small votive candles to your bathroom for a glow that will make you want to luxuriate in a long bath or shower.

--Add a trim or tape to existing drapery at the leading edge to change the look. This will also make the room seem taller by accentuating the vertical lines and height.

--Control the lighting in your room by adding dimmers to lamps and fixtures. This will allow you to orchestrate the amount of lighting and the mood of your room.

--Create a large art or photographic wall. Buy a dozen or so frames in varying sizes with the same color or finish. Place sketches, engravings or simply family pictures within the frames. The color and frame type will create a unifying element even with images that seemingly do not belong together.

--Add a biofuel fireplace to an empty corner of a room or candles to an existing fireplace to give the room the warmth and glow of a flickering fire.

--Organize small collectibles and collectibles on trays. These can be placed atop your existing coffee table, and even on side tables with lamps and picture frames, etc.

--Buy one, two or three orchid plants and cluster them on a skirted table or console for a welcoming wow.

--Layer several oriental rugs, kilims and cotton rugs underneath your coffee table for a casual and well-traveled look.

--A new set of colorful sheets and blankets is sure to take the doldrums out of the bedroom.

--New lampshades will make your lighting seem new. Should you be using new fluorescent bulb, painting the inside of a paper shade in a peach or beige can mitigate the excessive bluish white light.

--Embellish your tabletops with a single item. For example, a shallow glass bowl filled with glass bead or flowers.

--Nothing beats moving furniture around the home for a fresh look. Don't limit yourself by thinking that nightstands can only be used in a bedroom, or a sideboard can't be used as a bedroom dresser. Furniture will adapt to the function you give it.

Follow these basic suggestions and your home will be a keeper. Guaranteed!

Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. His website is www.josephpubillones.com.

