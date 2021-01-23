The Art of Design: Understanding the designer design

Unbeknownst to many, some of the most influential interior designs have come from architects and not interior designers. Take, for example, Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion or Frank Lloyd Wright's Falling Water residence: these are the works of professionals trained as architects, and commissioned to do interior design. As a designer with a bachelor's and master's in architecture, I am often asked how I approach a project, and whether discipline overrides another. Describing the thought process of a designer is complicated, but here goes.

When one is involved in the world of the design, you quickly realize that every selection made has a bit of your personal style. That nervousness, which is natural and primitive, invades us at the moment of considering an idea, and is nothing more than the fear of rejection of a creation. Although we know that fear is irrational, we cannot avoid the butterflies in the stomach feeling of the big day when the design is presented to a client and more so, when the design is installed or delivered.

In my opinion, there are several paths to build a theoretical basis for any selection, proposal or project: something that will give us an arsenal of arguments and tools to defend it, and just not as a whim or an abstract creation based on inspiration, but with the coherence necessary of a well-articulated good debate with a lot of logical reasoning behind it.