The Art of Design: Use screens to add style, privacy

Large rooms that lack a natural division such as an archway, colonnade or fireplace can use a screen. Screens are practical because they are moveable and can be put in place to make any gathering feel comfortable. They can be removed or pulled back if the room needs to be larger, or can be reigned in to create a smaller area within a large room for a more intimate gathering.

Some homeowners, interior designers and decorators use screens behind a sofa as a decorative embellishment or in lieu of artwork. Behind sofas, they act as a dramatic furniture backdrop. They add an air of individuality to an otherwise boring and simple room. Depending on their style, it can act as guide to the interior design, or act as a focal point because of how decorated they are.

There really is no right or wrong location for the placement of a screen. They can go in almost any room. They can be placed in a living room, a dining room, a library, even a bedroom to separate a lounging area from your bed. Their versatility is what has made them such an intrinsic furnishing in decorating. Their scale gives a room an air of elegance. While screens are available in a myriad of materials, old and new, antique lacquered Chinese screens also known as Coromandel screens are the preferred ones for fine interiors.