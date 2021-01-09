The Art of Design: Who's zooming who in video chats?

Video chats have been the major shift for communication in both business meetings and family gatherings since the beginning of the pandemic. Of course, we have seen a great number of gaffes, from inappropriately clad business associates to screaming children to barking dogs. In the process, we have also become cinematographers and theatrical set designers of sorts. Now we know what angles work, the benefits of light rings to get the best-lit images, and what works as a background for our Zoom meetings and presentations.

What was once considered as a homemade video now competes with professionally produced content. Much thought has to go into today's presentations, as many presentations go from iPhone or GoPro to a multitude of media platforms.

The go-to furniture item this year is the bookcase, which helps create the illusion of an office in almost any corner of a room. Also gaining traction because of its simplicity is the open-shelving concept. Both create a backdrop that sends the message that you are knowledgeable in your game. If you pay attention, you'll notice that when celebrities and journalists appear on television, they usually have organized and well-placed items, books and, well, if they've got some, awards. It's OK to brag and show off your accomplishments.