The bats are finally gone from my house. I think.

Once, I had a shotgun pointed at me in New Jersey's Burlington County; years before, a gang tried to beat me down in a Brooklyn subway car. Those were picnics compared to the Day of the Duck.

Proximate flapping freaks me out.

I creaked open the door, expecting fangs and fury. But the bat was hiding, likely as scared as I was.

I grabbed a towel to shoo the animal away, should we meet. Of course, that's where the bat had folded itself.

Out it flew, widening instantly like a not-so decorative paper fan on a bamboo frame, wheeling and swooping. I could swear an edge of its wing skimmed my hair in a menacing flyby.

A friend later said that was impossible because bats have sonar, or radar, or ESP, or something, and that a creature with such a highly developed sense of echolocation would never be so clumsy as to slap me on the head. I smiled, and silently wished him clouds of squealing bats in his first-floor powder room some dark day.

The thing about a fight with a bat is that you can't have one. What I mean is, when a person is going mano a bat, he must remember that it's illegal to hurt such a creature.