The best way (and the wrong way) to get rid of all that clutter

Turns out being organized means you are going to retain more.

Q. What was the most interesting thing you learned?

A. It was what people thought would work was the opposite of what seemed to work. So people were going about it the wrong way. Our gut instincts work against us when it comes to downsizing.

I have a lot of books. I go through the shelves and pick out a few things to get rid of, which does me no good. The pile is small.

The way to go about it would be to take all the books off the shelf and pick the ones you want to keep. Same thing with your closet.

Q. I'm curious. How organized is your house?

A. I do like to run a fairly tidy ship. I have a few weak spots, and books might be one of them.

Q. How messy were you as a child?

A. I was pretty tidy. My attitude is to keep on top of it.

Some of the experts providing advice are looking at situations that have really gotten out of control. What some people do is put it in storage instead of making the difficult choices.