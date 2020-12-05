The color of architecture has great importance

Who hasn't heard the phrase "beauty is in the eye of the beholder"? The old adage is appropriate for almost every aesthetic concern. However, much controversy exists about what constitutes beauty and the appropriate color for a home's exterior.

Most homeowners will regard this matter as one of personal preference, and that is true to some extent. Homeowners sometimes fail to see the importance of selecting a color, which impacts the public realm. Something as simple as color on a home's exterior has an impact for five to 10 years, which is the life span of a good paint job.

The style of architecture should be one of the main elements taken into account when selecting a color for a home. Generally, the more complex or sophisticated a particular architectural style is, the more subdued the palette should be. Simpler architectural styles can opt for more colorful and saturated colors, which will make up for any architectural details that a home lacks. Architectural styles that are harder to discern or homes that lack a definite architectural style can benefit from an "anything goes" palette or a simple white or neutral color scheme.