The dilemma: Do I sell, lease or stay?

It's a big decision. People often sell their homes when they are going through life changes such as aging, health issues, divorce, finances, etc. Many times, when people retire, they start to think about how they can live on a comfortable budget. That might mean selling your home and putting your money to work for you. Of course, you could rent your property, but if rental prices are high and it's, therefore, hard to fill vacancies, it might not worth it. When people own their house free and clear, staying put is usually cheaper than moving, unless you put your money to work for you through a financial planner and offset your moving expenses. If you are looking to buy again, you should take advantage of tax advantages and avoid scenarios that would bring an exorbitant amount of taxes.

Some owners sell because they are tired of the traffic and need to get away, while others want to move closer to family. Of course, some people say their house is way too large, but lately, people have just been separating off a room and renting it out. Those with health problems or needs due to aging often prefer in-house assisted care to board-and-care options if they can afford it.