The fastest way to turn your home into a money pit? Neglecting it. Ignoring routine household maintenance can cause damage to your home - and even create dangerous living conditions down the road! The good news is spending a little money on upkeep here and there will help you avoid the need for pricey repairs. Get a jump on these maintenance tasks to keep your home in the best shape possible:

CHECK YOUR SMOKE AND CARBON MONOXIDE MONITORS

Testing your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide monitors is one of the most important home maintenance tasks you can perform. After all, working monitors don't just prevent costly fire damage; they can also save your life! According to the U.S. Fire Administration, you should test your smoke alarm once a month using the test button, and you should replace the unit once every 10 years. You should also test your carbon monoxide monitor once a month. And don't forget to change out the batteries for each detector annually!

TEST YOUR SUMP PUMP