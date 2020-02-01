The House Next Door: All arrows point up for this creative couple

"I'm really into fitness, and he's really into art, so we kind of do our own thing. But we commute to work together," she said.

Next to the barn is a greenhouse.

"My wife loves to garden, and she wanted a she shed. So I thought how cool to make it a greenhouse where she can have wine with her friends."

The couple have a collaborative approach to design.

"Our ideas bounce and change all the time," Christopher Galiyas said. "She suggests one thing and then I suggest one, and we kind of meet in the middle."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We take it slow, and we do things as we can afford them and as ideas come to us," she said. "I don't buy things just to buy them because I want them to be meaningful."

Their first project was turning a small coat closet into a wine bar.

"Chris came up with the idea, and I was like, 'Dude, that is the best idea!" she said, laughing.

Next was the living room and hall floor done with large planks in a herringbone pattern. One wall of the living room is covered with a flocked black wallpaper and custom shelves with a dripped paint finish.

"I usually don't like wallpaper, but I love this black wallpaper," he said.