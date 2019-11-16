The latest word in bonus rooms: She shed

Remember the days of the rec room or the man cave, located in the basement, an empty room or the garage? These bonus rooms have always been reserved for men, partly because people used to believe that the home was ruled, or at least managed, by the matriarch of the family, and due to all the chores around the home, Mom would not have time for leisure around the house. Times have slowly changed, and with female empowerment, more stay-at-home dads and the proliferation of open floor plans, the inevitable birth of the "she shed" has occurred.

Although the name may infer that it is a shed outside the home, she sheds can be found almost anywhere in the home, just like its man cave predecessor. She sheds are merely a place to chill, relax, gather your thoughts and perhaps enjoy a hobby or watch an uninterrupted television program -- in a space that deliberately displays aesthetics with a female slant.

She sheds are the place to pull out all the stops and allow your personality to shine through. If you like country decor, this is the place. If you like rhinestones and sparkles, well, why not? From a cup of tea to a glass of wine, or from the meeting of your book club to a night of bunco, creating the perfect backdrop that defines you and your style are of utmost importance. Keep in mind this is the room all your girlfriends will rave about and yearn to replicate.