The pandemic caused a seed shortage. Here's how to save them.

Pepper and squash seeds need not be fermented; rinsing before drying is enough.

Walk us through the process of seed-saving a tomato.

You want to pick the healthiest plants with the least signs of disease, because you've become at this point a plant breeder. You're selecting how the fruit will look in the future, so pick the perfect fruit. Pick it at ultimate ripeness; you want a seed to get as much of what it needs from the mother plant before you pick it. Luckily we eat tomatoes at the same stage where they are most ripe.

Squeeze the seeds out in a jar. What I like to do is put either a paper towel or some kind of breathable fabric with a rubber band or a string over the jar lid so that no flies lay their eggs in there. And I label it with the name and the date so I know, three to four days later, it's fermented enough to go in and stir up.