The Pediment, an important architectural form

Pediments have been used as decorative elements above openings, windows and doors. They are used in their most recognizable form, the triangle, but also in a rounded vault version. Variations such as the open-topped pediment or broken-top pediment were used during the Renaissance as an evolution of the classical architectural element.

As a form, what is interesting about the pediment is that it is also used in furniture design. Anyone familiar with the furniture of Chippendale (no, not the dancers but rather the furniture made after the designs of British cabinetmaker Thomas Chippendale) can recognize breakfronts and china cabinets with pedimented and open-pedimented tops. His work became very popular after he published his 1754 book "The Gentleman and Cabinet Maker's Director." His furniture designs are based on classical architecture and are still produced today. Chippendale's designs were influential and adopted by many others, including Robert Adam, Thomas Sheraton and George Hepplewhite. These furnishings are most common in traditional residential interiors, and even in some libraries and commercial buildings, and are still considered the peak of chic by some.