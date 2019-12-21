The power of black in interior design

Black is used by designers all over the world. Industrial designers use it to accent shiny and polished metals and to highlight the shape of whatever they are designing. Publishers use black in bold fonts to capture your eye. In interior design, it is used both as an accent and as an entire color scheme. It is a color that is bold, elegant and conveys sophistication. Ever wonder why the most elegant tuxedoes are black? Or why the little black dress is a must in any lady's wardrobe? The answer is clear: There is power in the color. Black can also represent wealth, style and sexuality.
A shiny black sports car, a black dress -- those are easy. But how do you integrate black into interiors? Well, it is definitely not for the faint of heart. It is only used by extremely confident people and interior designers who love to wow their audiences. A black velvet sofa, a zebra-striped pair of chairs or ebonized wood floors are just some of the ways. See how sexy it can be?
Sometimes black can be used on walls to make a small room look bigger, but conversely, an oversized room can be made to appear more intimate by painting the walls a dark color like black. When using black, adding mirrors to reflect a light fixture can be advisable to bounce some light to unexpected places in the room, such as a reflection onto the floor or a flash of light to the corner.
You have free articles remaining.
A great reason to use black as an accent into a room is to make it appear more contemporary and updated. It also adds a touch of mystery and luxury. Black accessories have the power to transform an overly feminine room and assert themselves with a touch masculinity that can result in a well-balanced design. Even the smallest amount of black in a room ups the chic factor of its decor. There is just a cool factor about the color.
Black is also an easy color to decorate with, as it pairs well with almost any color. It is brilliant with gold, silver and shiny copper. It does well with most bold and full colors such as royal blue, candy apple red, coral pink and even orange. For more somber combinations, black and camel, or even black and brown, can be very chic. Coco Chanel was known for her beautiful, creamy ivory and black shoes, as well as her tailored suits. And let us not forget everyone's favorite: the classic combination of black and white.
Using black in your decor needn't mean you are a relative of the Addams Family or in some Goth cult. Adding a dash of leopard print here or there might be a stretch for some, but the results can be quite striking. Some of your friends may not understand, but those who do will compliment you for your bravado and continental sophistication. Try it in your library or den, and your company might never want to leave. It's just that good.
Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. His website is www.josephpubillones.com.
COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM