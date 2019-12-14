The power of black

Black is used by designers all over the world. Industrial designers use it to accent shiny and polished metals and to highlight the shape of whatever they are designing. Publishers use black in bold fonts to capture your eye. In interior design, it is used both as an accent and as an entire color scheme. It is a color that is bold, elegant and conveys sophistication. Ever wonder why the most elegant tuxedoes are black? Or why the little black dress is a must in any lady's wardrobe? The answer is clear: There is power in the color. Black can also represent wealth, style and sexuality.

A shiny black sports car, a black dress -- those are easy. But how do you integrate black into interiors? Well, it is definitely not for the faint of heart. It is only used by extremely confident people and interior designers who love to wow their audiences. A black velvet sofa, a zebra-striped pair of chairs or ebonized wood floors are just some of the ways. See how sexy it can be?

Sometimes black can be used on walls to make a small room look bigger, but conversely, an oversized room can be made to appear more intimate by painting the walls a dark color like black. When using black, adding mirrors to reflect a light fixture can be advisable to bounce some light to unexpected places in the room, such as a reflection onto the floor or a flash of light to the corner.

