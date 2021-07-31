The problems with home inspections

Over the past 30 years, as the inspection industry has evolved, I believe some home inspectors have unwittingly muted the value of a good home inspection to gain a competitive edge. Here are some examples:

No. 1: Some are so afraid of litigation they constantly suggest consulting a technician with particular expertise. Suppose the inspector is calling to consult a roofer, a plumber, an electrician and a heating, ventilating and air conditioning contractor. They can certainly reduce their potential liability and lessen the inspection's value.

No. 2: Some dilute the value of the inspection by turning a nine-page inspection into a 30-page maintenance service manual. So instead of a report that specifically calls out the unsafe components or the material adverse facts, they go way beyond with potential maintenance items that may not appear for years. While many homebuyers like this information, in my experience, this type of inspection creates unnecessary confusion and concern to make the inspector look good and the house look bad. Most buyers know homes wear out. They only want assurance that there are no hidden surprises. My home state recently updated the law to make it mandatory for an inspector to use the word "defect" when calling out a defect.