Dear Monty: What are the pros and cons of homebuyer love letters that many real estate agents suggest to homebuyers? We will soon be looking for a home, and we are in a market that remains overheated. People in our circle of influence have a variety of opinions about love letters. Do you have any ideas you can share?

Monty's Answer: Love letters, as they have become known, are not new. They have been around for decades. They are currently in vogue because of competition in many markets that suffer from low inventory and below-market interest rates. The below-market interest rates bring large numbers of potential homebuyers into the market. The low inventory causes home sellers to fear they will not find a suitable replacement. The perfect elixir for rising home prices.

Fair Housing and Privacy Regulation