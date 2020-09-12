The Real Estate Expert: 4 reasons you should insist on a new-homes specialist as a buyer

There always seems to be a temptation to submit a low offer the day after a huge price reduction, but I can think of no worse time to get a seller's attention. There are two times in the marketing process when a seller typically has big hopes and expectations. The first time is when a seller is going on the market. He has worked for several months painting, cleaning, staging and preparing; has chosen a good agent, reviewed comparable sales and checked neighborhood open houses; and feels totally in the driver's seat. He is hoping to sell his home in a week at the asking price -- or maybe above, if he is fortunate enough to have multiple bids. Then you come along and offer 10% below the listing price. He is in shock, offended and maybe even so upset that he refuses to make a counteroffer. It's rare to get a low offer accepted in the first week, but you can try. The downside is it may not sit well with the seller, and later, he will need to understand that your offer was based on your finances and not intended to offend.