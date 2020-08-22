The Real Estate Expert: A different mentality about the American dream

Young people enjoy being liquid and able to move with little planning or risk. The average person who buys a home puts all his or her money into the down payment and remodeling the home. Many of those people have really struggled and given up vacations and dinners out. Many people who have children have really had to sacrifice and just do nothing but keep up that mortgage payment, pay their property taxes and deal with expenses that come up. There is always a time later in life when you can own a home, but these days, people often say, "I'm not ready to strap myself down and give up my play money and my freedom." Young people really want to play and enjoy living in the moment. I do my best to tell people to think of their future and plan ahead. As it stands, I still believe that owning a home is the American dream. I am very proud to tell people, "My name is Ron Wynn. I sell the American dream."