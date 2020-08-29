The Real Estate Expert: A little courtesy goes a long way

There is no question we are currently in a seller's market. Of course, there will be another buyer's market. But buyers do not like to be reminded of that. Buyers want to feel they are being spoken to courteously and given consideration. They are spending their life savings, and this is an important decision. They don't want to be rushed, and they don't want to be talked down to. Sellers have a tendency to take advantage of the seller's market and be somewhat demanding to buyers. Although they can sometimes get away with it, at the end of the day, it is not always the way to proceed. I often advise sellers to think through the eyes of buyers, and for buyers to think through the eyes of sellers. It is important to think of things from the other side.
In a seller's market, there are often multiple offers on a home. We have seen cases with as many as 18 people bidding for the same home. Sellers prosper with multiple offers, oftentimes selling their property for above the listing price. Sellers want to get top dollar, and buyers don't want to pay more than they need to. Although buyers are prepared to pull the trigger and offer above the listing price to compete with other people, they need to be handled with finesse and dignity. This is where a real estate agent has the opportunity to help guide the seller through the process.
The important thing is to have empathy and show dignity to the client. People who are purchasing homes have accumulated a large sum of money. Some buyers had to save their hard-earned dollars and sacrifice many things to be in a position to buy a home for their family. Some may have struck rich and received the money the easy way. Nobody wants to feel disrespected. When a buyer has concerns, those concerns are important. It is important for he or she to know everything there is to know about the house before proceeding.
If you are a seller, I suggest you understand what it means to be a buyer in a seller's market. And if you are a buyer, understand the market well enough to not be offended by normal procedure. Everyone needs to get along, be friendly and communicate. They must get the feeling everyone came out a winner in the deal.
