The Real Estate Expert: A little courtesy goes a long way

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is no question we are currently in a seller's market. Of course, there will be another buyer's market. But buyers do not like to be reminded of that. Buyers want to feel they are being spoken to courteously and given consideration. They are spending their life savings, and this is an important decision. They don't want to be rushed, and they don't want to be talked down to. Sellers have a tendency to take advantage of the seller's market and be somewhat demanding to buyers. Although they can sometimes get away with it, at the end of the day, it is not always the way to proceed. I often advise sellers to think through the eyes of buyers, and for buyers to think through the eyes of sellers. It is important to think of things from the other side.

In a seller's market, there are often multiple offers on a home. We have seen cases with as many as 18 people bidding for the same home. Sellers prosper with multiple offers, oftentimes selling their property for above the listing price. Sellers want to get top dollar, and buyers don't want to pay more than they need to. Although buyers are prepared to pull the trigger and offer above the listing price to compete with other people, they need to be handled with finesse and dignity. This is where a real estate agent has the opportunity to help guide the seller through the process.